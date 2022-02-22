HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Two men have been convicted for their roles in a shooting that took place in Hillsboro.
On Feb. 18 a jury found Julian Miguel Gallardo guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree criminal mischief.
The jury also found Alan Soto-Guzman guilty of hindering prosecution.
On June 30, 2019, the two drove to Hillsboro and tried to enter a house party. One of the victims in this case told the defendants they were not welcome and asked them to leave. They refused which led to a fight. At one point during the argument, Gallardo pulled a gun.
The two then returned to Soto-Guzman’s vehicle. As the vehicle went past the house Gallardo fired eight shots from his weapon. One bullet hit someone in the shoulder causing severe injury. Other rounds went through the home and damaged two vehicles parked outside.
Soto-Guzman was arrested in August 2019. Gallardo was found after he fled to Washington. Mr. Gallardo tried to get away from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle along with someone else wanted for murder in Multnomah County.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 15, 2022.