PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced on Tuesday that two men from the Portland area are facing charges in connection with two separate riots near federal facilities.
Richard Timothy Hernandez, 56, of Portland, has been charged with three counts of destruction of government property. Rowan McManigal, 19, of Lake Oswego, Oregon, has been charged with conveying false or misleading information about possessing incendiary chemical agents on federal property.
According to court documents, federal investigators obtained evidence showing that, during three separate riots, Hernandez broke more than a dozen windows at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse and ICE Portland Field Office. In the early morning hours of March 14, Hernandez and others threw 13 objects at Hatfield Courthouse windows, causing more than $143,000 in damage. On March 20 and April 29, 2021, Hernandez threw a total of 74 rocks at ICE Portland Field Office windows, causing more than $21,000 in damage.
Also according to court documents, on December 19, 2020, a group of 30 people gathered at the ICE Portland Field Office and vandalized the facility. During the gathering, an individual later identified as McManigal was seen pulling the wiring from the building’s card reader and intercom. A search of McManigal’s belongings returned a fake explosive device with a hand-drawn hazmat placard. McManigal later confessed the device contained water and that “it was meant to waste people’s time” if they were arrested.
Both defendants made their initial appearances in federal court Tuesday and were released pending further court proceedings.
