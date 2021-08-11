PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the two men who were killed in a shooting in the Madison South neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue at about 5:19 a.m. Two people died at the scene. On Wednesday, police identified the victims as David Turner, 45, and Odion Turner, 42. Police said David and Odion were cousins. Both men died from gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.

Three other people were found injured at the shooting scene and taken to area hospitals for treatment. Police said a sixth shooting victim was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital. That person remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Stephen Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeffery Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433.