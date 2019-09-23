GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed into a field in Gresham on Monday.
Gresham Fire says the plane went down near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Richey Road. Officials say the first 911 call came in at about 6 p.m.
Photos from the scene show significant damage to the plane, and one of its wings had broken off. The FAA says the plane is a Beech BE35 Bonanza.
Officials say both the pilot and passenger were able to get themselves out of the plane before help arrived.
Gresham Fire describes the crash site as an abandoned nursery. Crews say there were some initial problems accessing the area, and it took an extra five to 10 minutes to get to the men.
Firefighters told FOX 12 these type of rescues are always complex with lots of different factors, plus the urgency to get to those who could be badly hurt.
“We’re thinking about the fuel, we’re thinking about possible fire, we’re thinking about casualties, and also, luckily in this situation, they found a field that was not populated,” said Jason McGowan with Gresham Fire & Emergency Services. “It always amazes me when a plane comes out of the sky and people live from it – and not only they live from it, but they are conscious and talking, that’s pretty incredible.”
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says both occupants of the plane were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Firefighters say one was transported to the hospital via Life Flight, and the other was transported by ambulance. Their names have not been released.
At this time, it’s unclear why the plane got in trouble, where it was coming from, or where it was headed. That’s all part of the investigation that will be led by the FAA and the NTSB.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
