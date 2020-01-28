COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - A two-mile section of the Historic Columbia River Highway will be closed for more than a day following a small slide.
The highway will be closed between Multnomah Falls and the Angel's Rest trailhead until at least Wednesday afternoon.
ODOT said geologists and hydrologists inspected the area Tuesday morning and determined that the road should remain closed as a safety precaution.
The forecast is calling for heavy rain for the Columbia River Gorge, which could create further instability in an area that ODOT says is prone to slides.
Crews will assess the roadway again on Wednesday and decide whether to reopen the road.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
