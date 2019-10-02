Two missing 71-year-old hikers found safe in Rhododendron area

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two missing 71-year-old hikers were found safe near Rhododendron on Wednesday, cold but otherwise okay, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says.
The sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Anna Jung and Suki Jung had been located and crews were working to bring them out safely.
Anna and Suki were found by search-and rescue crews at 1:20 p.m.
#BREAKING: The two 71-year-old hikers that had been reported missing on Mt. Hood over the past 24 hours have just been found, @ClackCoSheriff confirms. Crews are still working to get them safely off the mountain.— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) October 2, 2019
Deputies said a group of six hikers were hiking near the Paradise Park Trail on Tuesday.
Four of the hikers returned to their vehicles around 2:30 p.m. and realized that Jung and Jung were missing from the group.
The search teams Wednesday had located some items that belonged to the lost couple, as well as shoe prints in the mud; searchers finally located them near a riverbed in very dense forest about .6 miles from the roadway.
Paradise Park Trail is located near Kiwanis Camp Road, in a rural area near Rhododendron.
The area is made up of steep terrain, dense forest and many other trailheads, according to the sheriff's office, which made it challenging for teams to search the area.
The sheriff's office rescue team was assisted by Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 877, Mountain Wave and Portland Mountain Rescue.
