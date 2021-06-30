YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says the bodies of two missing men have been recovered from the Willamette River.
Deputies say on Tuesday, at about 11:30 a.m., two kayakers reported finding a deceased adult male in the Willamette River near the Highway 219 bridge. That is one mile downriver from Roger’s Landing in Newberg. The man was recovered by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and the Special Investigations Unit who were in the area searching for Thomas Paul Stavrum, who had been missing since June 26. The body was later identified as Stavrum.
Nasiruddin Shaik, the 37-year-old male who also went missing on June 26, was located deceased Wednesday around noon. His body was found approximately one-half mile downriver of the Ferry in a channel between the Wheatland Bar and the Marion County shoreline.
Yamhill County Marine Patrol, with the help of the Lake Oswego Fire Dive Team and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue accessed the body by wading due to the fact they were unable to approach by boat. The body was located after being spotted by a drone deployed by Yamhill County Search and Rescue.
