AMITY, OR (KPTV) - A fire in Amity shut down a state highway and destroyed two mobile homes early Wednesday morning.
Prior to 1:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire just off of Highway 233, about one mile east of the intersection with Highway 99W.
The Oregon Department of Transportation shut down Highway 233 while crews were on scene. The highway reopened at around 4:50 a.m.
A fire investigator with McMinnville Fire told FOX 12 that a mobile home caught fire and spread to a second mobile home. Both were destroyed.
People were home when the fire started, but everyone made it out safely and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
