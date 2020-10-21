GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Two more boys were taken into custody in connection with a deadly attack in Gresham.
Investigators said Tod Alan Barker, 53, was walking on the 200 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue on Sept. 27 when he was attacked. Barker died from his injuries Oct. 9.
On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on charges of murder, assault, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
On Wednesday, Gresham detectives took a 15-year-old boy and his 11-year-old brother into custody in this case.
The two teen boys remain in custody, while the 11-year-old was released to his family, according to police. Police did not release possible charges for the 11-year-old and 15-year-old.
Investigators believe they have contacted everyone involved in this case and are not looking for additional suspects.
The names of the suspects have not been released.
The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Barker’s death a homicide. Investigators said it’s likely he did not know his attackers.
No further details have been released about the investigation.
Barker was a father of three, with twins on the way, as well as a grandfather, and a brother to four sisters.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
