BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two more reports of COVID-19 were reported in Benton County on Saturday, according to the Benton County Health Department.
A Benton County woman between the ages of 40 to 50-years-old is being treated at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Health officials are in contact with the woman.
An investigation on how the woman may have contracted the virus is ongoing, but it is believed she may have been exposed while on domestic travel.
The other case involves a Benton County man between the ages of 40 to 50-years-old who was not hospitalized, health officials said. He was likely exposed while working as a healthcare worker.
Both individuals are recovering with family in Washington.
“We know this announcement will create additional concern in the community. Our thoughts are with these individuals and their families. At this time, we do not believe these cases are connected,” said Bruce Thomson, Benton County Public Health Officer.
Benton County reported its first two COVID-19 cases on March 13.
Odd how the majority of the cases are in blue counties. We should break it down to voter affiliation.
