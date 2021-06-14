PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two more people at a historic Portland building have become sick with Legionnaires disease.
Ten residents at Rosemont Court fell ill with the disease in January and one of them died. Now, two more are sick. Building managers say they can’t find a source for the disease.
Some residents say they don’t want to leave and like calling Rosemont Court home.
“It’s so quiet here and it’s just peaceful,” said Kathy DeTorres, who has lived in the building for just more than a year.
But, around 95 residents are being told if they want to leave, they will be offered permanent relocation assistance.
Northwest Housing Alternatives is a nonprofit that sponsors the building. It says with more people getting sick with Legionnaires, they believe permanent relocation is the next step.
“Rosemont Court is a vibrant community of seniors who count on affordable housing, and on each other. Since the initial outbreak we have been working closely with health officials to take swift action against the Legionella bacteria. Yet, residents are still falling ill and no specific source has been determined. At this time, we believe that providing relocation assistance to residents is the most prudent path forward,” NHA Executive Director Trell Anderson said in a statement.
DeTorres says she thinks eventually everyone will be forced to move out and no one will be able to live in the building again.
“They’ve been trying for a long time to solve the problem, it’s just not going to happen,” she said.
Some residents said that as long as relocation is optional they don’t plan on leaving, saying they weren’t worried about Legionnaires in the building. But, others, like DeTorres, say they don’t want to risk getting the illness.
“It makes me feel uncomfortable, it makes me feel uncomfortable,” she said.
NHA says it is immediately beginning relocation efforts and is working with the property manager, housing partners and other nonprofit organizations.
NHA also says it will be working with county and state health officials to try and figure out where the Legionnaires is coming from.
