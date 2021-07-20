CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says two motorcyclists had to be taken to the hospital after separate collisions on Sunday.
At 3:32 p.m. deputies and EMS personnel responded to a collision on Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast 189th Street in Ridgefield. Callers to 911 reported that a motorcycle and a vehicle had collided at the intersection.
When crews arrived it was determined that the driver of the involved vehicle, a 2003 Subaru Forester, made a left turn onto Northeast 189th Street directly in the path of a southbound motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to hit the vehicle.
The motorcyclist suffered significant injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Scene evidence and helpful video footage from a witness assisted in determining that the driver of the Subaru Forester failed to yield to the motorcyclist when turning left.
The driver of the Subaru was identified as Jeremiah Cunningham, age 35 of Woodland. The driver of the motorcycle, a 1996 Suzuki D6E, was identified as Michael Schefter, age 67 of Portland, OR. Cunningham was cooperative with the law enforcement investigation and did not exhibit signs of impairment. No arrests have been made at this point; however, the investigation is continuing.
At 10:00 p.m. deputies responded to Hockinson Meadows County Park at 10905 Northeast 172nd Avenue in Hockinson. The 911 caller reported a collision in a parking lot of the park involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.
When deputies arrived they learned that a group of young adults had been gathering in the park, and one of the females in the group had asked to drive a male friend’s motorcycle, The female reportedly got onto the motorcycle and accelerated rapidly through the parking lot, hitting a parked car.
Yekaterina Andriuschenko, 20, of Vancouver was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered multiple significant injuries. She was taken to an area hospital. Yekaterina Andriuschenko, age 20 of Vancouver was transported to an area hospital. The CCSO Traffic Unit responded to the collision and is continuing to investigate this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.