CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health officials have announced two new cases of COVID-19.
The two people who tested positive are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.
Health officials said both have had no known contact with a confirmed case. They are now being quarantined and recovering at home.
Public Health is working to identify and notify close contacts of the new cases. All close contacts will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a confirmed case.
There have been six cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Clark County.
Three deaths from the virus have been reported in the county. Those cases involved a husband and wife in their 80s. They were living in separate care facilities, but they had contact with each other, according to health officials.
The couple had both been hospitalized at Peace Health Southwest.
The third death was a man in his 70s. The man was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Clark County. He did not have any recent travel or known contact with a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
He had been hospitalized at Oregon Health & Science University.
Wow..six..in a whole county. Better shut it all down and order "Shelter in place." sharr..
The more cases identified vs. the number of deaths will give a truer picture of what this virus is really like and it won’t be a bad as the liberals say. We will have to move on to our next non-crisis sooner.
