CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Clark County on Friday, in the same hour Pres. Trump declared a national emergency to bolster funding for fighting the virus outbreak.
Clark County officials said the two cases are both patients in their 80s – a man and a woman who live in long-term care facilities.
No additional details on the new cases were released, but Clark County Public Health is scheduled to host a news conference at 2 p.m.
The pair of cases brings the total in Clark County to three. The first COVID-19 case in the county, a man in his 70s, was announced on March 6.
This is a developing story which will be updated by FOX 12 as more information becomes available.
