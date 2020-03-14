DECHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Deschutes County on Friday, bringing the total county's count to three, according to health officials.
Deschutes County Public Health says the two new adult cases are currently self-isolating and complying with health recommendations. Communicable disease nurses are working to identify and isolate those individuals who may have had contact with either person in the last 14 days.
Deschutes County said they are in close coordination with the Oregon Health Authority about these cases.
“Now that laboratory capacity has expanded in Oregon, test results are coming in from multiple locations,” said OHA spokesperson Allyson Hagen. “It is important that local communities have the information they need as soon as possible. Some counties may release county data sooner than reported on the Oregon Health Authority website, because OHA updates its website daily: healthoregon.org/coronavirus.”
Health Officials urge Oregonians to take steps to protect individuals who are the most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who are considered “at risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, lung or heart problems, kidney disease, diabetes or has a suppressed immune system.
People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.
Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you feel ill.
Health officials say COVID-19 spreads like the flu when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes close to another person (about 6 feet). The symptoms usually develop within 14 days.
For additional information about COVID-19, visit www.deschutes.org/covid-19.
