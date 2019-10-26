(KPTV) - A Lane County resident and a visitor to Washington County have been diagnosed with measles, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Officials said their illnesses are linked to an individual with the disease who passed through Portland International Airport earlier this month.
The two new cases reportedly were on the same international flight that landed in Portland on Oct. 12, according to OHA.
OHA epidemiologists are working with public health staff in both counties to confirm sites where others may have been exposed.
None of the cases have been fully vaccinated against measles.
Officials said most Oregonians have been vaccinated against measles and their risk is low. Risk may be higher for unvaccinated persons who may have been exposed at one of the following locations, dates and times:
Multnomah County
- Saturday, Oct. 12
- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Portland International Airport, Delta Air Lines Inc., Flight 0179 from Amsterdam (AMS) to Portland (PDX)
Lane County
- Wednesday, Oct. 23
- 4-7:00 p.m., Blue Mist, 1400 Valley River Dr., Suite 130, Eugene
- 6-9:00 p.m., North Fork Public House, 2805 Shadowview, Eugene
Washington County
- Sunday, Oct. 20
- 12:15-3:45 p.m., Wu’s Open Kitchen, 15660 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard
- 4:45-8:00 p.m., Costco, 7850 SW Dartmouth St., Tigard
- Wednesday, Oct 23
- 1:15-3:45 p.m., Tous Les Jours, 11735 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton
- 1:45-4:15 p.m., Starbucks inside Target, 10775 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton
Clackamas County
- Monday, Oct. 21
- 12:15-2:45 p.m., Trader Joe’s, 15391 SW Bangy Rd, Lake Oswego
Public health officials urge people to first call a health care provider or urgent care center by telephone if they have been exposed within the previous 21 days and they have symptoms of measles (such as fever, cough, red eyes or rash).
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.