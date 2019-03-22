MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Health officials Friday afternoon reported two new cases of measles in Oregon–one in a Multnomah County resident and another in a Clackamas County resident.
According to Oregon Health Authority, the cases stem from an outbreak that started in Marion County, where two people tested positive for measles. The cases are unrelated to a larger outbreak that began in Clark County, OHA says.
The Clackamas County resident had previously visited Youth With a Mission, a Salem missionary training school, during the same time as an Illinois resident who was contagious with measles, according to health officials.
The Oregon residents visited the following locations at the following times while contagious with measles:
- Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center, Clackamas, March 12, 11:45 p.m. through March 13, 5 a.m.
- Revolution Foursquare Church, Portland, March 16, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and March 17, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Von Ebert Brewing Glendoveer location, Portland, March 17, 1:45-4:30 p.m.
- Kaiser Rockwood Medical Center, Portland, March 19, 12:30-3 p.m.
Health officials urge people who are not immune, have been exposed and have symptoms of measles to avoid immediately going to a medical office. Instead, call a health care provider or urgent care center by telephone to create an entry plan to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms.
Find a complete list of all Oregon public exposures on the OHA website at healthoregon.org/measles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.