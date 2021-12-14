NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Two school board members for Newberg Public Schools are facing a recall following a campaign against them.

A petition to recall Newberg school board vice chair Brian Shannon has enough signatures to get on a special elections ballot in January. Shannon can either submit his resignation within five days, or face voters next month.

Zachary Goff, who joined the community volunteer organization to gather signatures for the petition "Recall Brian Shannon," told FOX 12 he believes Shannon has no plans to resign.

A member of the LGBTQ+ community himself, Goff says he was called to take action after Shannon sought to ban political or controversial symbols on Newberg school campuses, specifically BLM and Pride symbols.

The policy passed back in August after its wording was changed to be less discriminatory. Goff says it allows the board to take down symbols in classrooms after a formal complaint is submitted and appealed to the board level.

"Not only is it important for my community and for the BIPOC community out here, but you know, you go out and you listen to the children and you understand what the children want," Goff says. "It's so important we are speaking on behalf of those children, especially the ones who are being marginalized."

Goff says the petition needed just over 2,500 valid signatures to make a special elections ballot in January. Last Friday, they submitted over 4,000. About 3,300 were verified by Yamhill County.

It's a triumph for the group, but an effort that Goff believes is far from over.

"The best outcome is for him to resign. However, he was already made us aware that he will not be resigning and he believes he already has the back of the majority of Newberg and Dundee," Goff said.

If Shannon doesn't resign, Goff says he is confident voters will show up in the January special election.

"These people aren't going to stand for it anymore, because it's not about the culture war he claims it is," says Goff. "It's not a partisan issue any longer. It's about keeping the school district safe and keeping the school district functioning."

Goff says they also submitted signatures for a petition to recall Newberg board member Dave Brown. He says the county will be verifying signatures Tuesday, and they'll know by Wednesday or Thursday if they have enough.

If they don't, Goff says they still have two months to collect more.

FOX 12 did reach out to Shannon for comment, but have not yet heard back.