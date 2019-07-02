PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are investigating two burglaries that happened early Sunday morning within blocks of each other in the Kenton neighborhood.
Mayfly Taproom and Bottle Shop was broken into for the second time since it opened in March.
Owner Ryan Born said he believes the same thief used a crowbar to pry open his door each time.
“I’m pretty sure it was the same person, because they acted the same way, had the same mask – gloves,” Born said.
“It’s just frustrating when you get a little bit of momentum and then you have to kind of come back and make some payments and start all over again,” Born added.
Over at Kenton Laundromat, several doors were broken so thieves could access the business’s coin machine.
Owner Rudy Lalangan estimates $1,500 in quarters and another $700 in cash was stolen. He said nearly $2,000 in tools was also snatched.
“Of course I am mad, I’m not making that much money,” Lalangan said. “It’s a quarter business. Twenty-five cents is what you make.”
For Lalangan, the loss adds up to about two months of profits and the worst burglary he’s ever experienced since opening the laundromat in 1996.
Although he does have surveillance, Lalangan said his cameras were vandalized and his security system cables were cut and stolen.
Portland police haven’t said if they believe the cases could be connected.
Anyone with information on either burglary should contact the Portland Police Bureau.
