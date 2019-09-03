PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted did some damage at two northwest Portland businesses, leaving a pub and an architecture firm in cleanup mode.
Kell's Brewery manager Heidi Sue Baker said overnight Monday to Tuesday, sometime between midnight and 8 a.m., someone vandalized their entrance and patio.
“It’d be nice to just be able to talk to my customers and say hello and you know, go about my normal day but that’s life. This is what happens sometimes,” she said.
The vandals left a bucket in the flower bed that they seemingly used to spread blue paint across the patio, some of which is still sticky. It’s enough to have to close the patio for now.
Baker said there were a couple strange items left too, like a bottle of nail glue, and that there were random words written on the entrances of both Kell’s and the architecture firm next door called O’Brien and Co. That’s now been painted over.
“What motivated this person to do what they did, I don’t know, it’s unfortunate and senseless,” Baker said.
But Baker said her main concern is that these kinds of things seem to now be common in the neighborhood.
She’s been the manager at Kell’s since January, and from January to July of this year, data from Portland Police shows 125 instances of vandalism in this area of northwest Portland, as well as more than 200 instances of vandalism each year for the past three years.
“Everybody should be aware of their surroundings and other people’s surroundings and you know, if you see something, we’ve got to band together and report it. To get things back to the way they once were would be nice,” Baker said.
She hopes anyone who may have seen the vandals will call Portland Police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
