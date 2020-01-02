PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers have acquired Colombian international midfielder and Diego Chara's brother, Yimmi Chara.
Yimmi, 28, will join the club as a designated player via transfer from Brazilian Série A side Clube Atlético Mineiro.
“I am very happy and excited to join the Timbers. Everything my brother has done and what he has mentioned about the team and the city is a great indication of what things could be for me and my family next season,” said Yimmi. "I am going through a great moment in my career and I feel confident I will be able to give the organization my best to help them achieve their goals on and off the field."
Before joining the Timbers, Yimmi played the last two season with Atlético Mineiro, where he has scored 10 goals in 68 appearances across all competitions.
He also tallied three goals in eight appearances for Atlético Mineiro in Copa Sudamericana play, while featuring in eight Copa Libertadores matches in 2019.
“Yimmi is a fantastic player. He has shown his qualities everywhere he has been. His work ethic and determination will make us a more competitive team,” said Giovanni Savarese, head coach of the Timbers. “Yimmi is a well-rounded professional like his brother and will add versatility to the squad as he can play in a variety of positions.”
The Timbers said Yimmi will occupy an international slot on the roster.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
