PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two officers were injured after a driver crashed into their patrol vehicle in southeast Portland early Sunday.
Portland police say the officers were responding to a report of an assault on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard near Southeast Tacoma Street just before 2 a.m.
The officers were outside their patrol car when a vehicle traveling northbound on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard crashed into the back of it.
After conducting their investigation, police determined that a black 2004 Cadillac, driven by 41-year-old George J. Goines Jr., hit the left rear corner of one of two patrol vehicles that was stopped on the right side of the road.
Police say at the time of the crash, the emergency overhead lights on both police vehicles were activated.
The collision sent the patrol vehicle forward, hitting the two officers. One officer was injured in the arm and the other sustained a leg injury.
Both officers have since been treated and released from the hospital.
Goines was also transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The impact also tore off the left rear wheel of the patrol vehicle and caused the Cadillac to spin most of the way around.
Officers cited Goines for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), reckless driving and assault in the fourth degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.