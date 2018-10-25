PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon voters will have the chance to vote on two ballot measures that would make it harder for lawmakers to raise taxes.
Measure 103 would prevent the state and local governments from imposing taxes on the sale of groceries.
The measure has the support of several major grocery chains operating in Oregon, who have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Yes on 103 Campaign.
“I think everybody feels that food is a necessity, and food should be tax-free. Food and beverage for human consumption is the one thing we have to have,” Dan Floyd said, a Yes on 103 spokesman.
Although there is currently no state tax on groceries, supporters of Measure 103 say Measure 97, a gross receipts tax proposal that failed during the 2016 election and several other recent initiatives are signs that the state is looking to raise revenue somewhere.
Opponents of Measure 103 say its language is too broad, and that it would shelter several different industries from taxation.
“There’s an exemption because of the language for places like slaughterhouses and trucking companies because in the language the way the measure is written, if you are in the industry touching groceries, as they say, from farm to fork, you are going to be eligible for a tax exemption,” Danny Moran said, a spokesperson for Defend Oregon, which opposes Measure 103.
Measure 104, meanwhile, would require a three-fifths majority vote in the state legislature to change fees, tax exemptions, deductions, and credits.
Oregon law already requires a three-fifths majority vote to raise taxes.
Brenda Frketich, a third generation farmer in St. Paul believes Measure 104 would ward off attempts by the legislature to raise revenue by eliminating tax deductions and exemptions for farmers.
Frketich said a bill proposed last session would have done just that.
“The bill last year, when I calculated out what that would look like if those deductions and exemptions went away, it was hundreds of thousands of dollars every year in new costs for our farm,” Frketich said.
Opponents of Measure 104 argue Oregon’s tax code is full of ineffective and wasteful tax breaks for things like owning golf courses and forest mansions, and that Measure 104 would make it harder to change or eliminate those tax breaks.
