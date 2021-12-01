Two Oregon Coast Guardsmen honored for rescues

ASTORIA , Ore. (KPTV) - Two Oregon based Coast Guardsmen were honored recently for acts of bravery and heroism.

Petty Officer First Class Trevor Salt is an aviation survival technician. He spent more than 12 hours helping people on Grayback Mountain back in January. One of the hikers fell nearly 1,500 feet, but once Officer Salt got to her, he wasn’t going anywhere.

"I pretty much just played the role of a nurse, just communicating with her and letting her tell me what she needs," Salt said.

What she needed was to stay alert and awake.

“If she was starting to fall asleep I would wake her up and I would just tell her 'alright, how about every ten breaths you take, just say something so I know you're still doing good,” he said.

From there, it was a battle against time. It took 12 hours, but finally she and another hiker were lifted to safety.

Officer Salt is now the proud recipient of the 2021 Angels of the Battlefield Award from the Armed Services YMCA.

Petty Officer First Class Wallace Qual received the AFRAS Gold Medal Award for a rescue in September near Newport. It’s the highest search and rescue award presented to a Coast Guard member by a civilian organization.

He led a Coast Guard beach rescue team by running two miles down the beach wearing 20 pounds of equipment to save fishermen in distress.