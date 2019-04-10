DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Law enforcement in southern Oregon arrested two people Wednesday, one of them a wanted man, after an investigation into area drug distribution that lasted more than two months.
According to law enforcement, 29-year-old Rickey Whitehurst, of Winston, was involved in distributing large amounts of drugs from his home.
Winston had been wanted for over a year, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, and had outstanding warrants out for his arrest for failure to appear on the crimes of felon in possession of a firearm, attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, and interfering with a police officer.
Whitehurst was arrested in his vehicle in the 200 block of Northwest Civil Bend Avenue in Winston at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday. Another occupant in the vehicle, 20-year-old Tessa Smithey, of Sutherlin, was also arrested. The DINT says both Whitehurst and Smithey were found to be in possession of small amounts of heroin.
Law enforcement say they searched Whitehurst’s home, which is also in the 200 block of Northwest Civil Bene Avenue, and seized almost half a pound of brown powder heroin, a small amount of white powder heroin, approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a large amount of cash, and a substantial amount of other narcotics-related evidence.
Whitehurst’s home is near McGovern Elementary School in Winston, DINT says. According to DINT, there are special statutes related to certain controlled substance crimes that occur within 1,000 feet of a school, and some of those apply in this case.
Whitehurst was transported to the Douglas County Jail, where he was lodged on the outstanding warrants for his arrest, as well as the following new charges:
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Felon in possession of a restricted weapon
- Unlawful possession of methamphetamine
- Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine
- Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000' of a school
- Unlawful possession of heroin
- Unlawful delivery of heroin
- Unlawful delivery of heroin within 1,000' of a school
- Unlawful possession of cocaine
Tessa Smithey was lodged at the Douglas County Jail and is charged with the following crimes:
- Unlawful possession of heroin
- Parole violation
DINT was assisted in this case by the Winston Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, and the Roseburg Police Department, specifically with their drug detection K-9, Trapper.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
