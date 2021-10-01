SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the March disappearance of a Salem woman.

42-year-old Tonna Marie Purnell was last seen March 27 at the Days Inn Black Bear Motel in Salem.

Almost six months after her disappearance, Gustavo Ochoa-Valdez, 35, and Jayda Bailey, 24, are charged with her death. Court documents don’t reveal how Purnell died, but both suspects are facing gun-related charges.

Bailey is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder with a firearm. She has previously been convicted of vehicle theft and trespassing.

Ochoa-Valdez is charged with two counts of second-degree murder; conspiracy to commit second-degree murder; first-degree kidnapping; second-degree kidnapping; conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping; conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping, and three counts of unlawful use of a firearm. He has no prior convictions, but does have pending charges in Clatsop County for DUII, trespassing and reckless driving.

Friends and family described Purnell as “vibrant and friendly,” a mother who’d moved back to Salem from Florida a few years ago. Friends said at the time of her disappearance that she was looking for work and “trying to get her life in order.”

Her family became concerned almost immediately after she was last seen, when people started posting things on social media alluding to her being shot to death.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon publicized her disappearance in June and offered a reward for anyone with information.

Police have not released any additional information about the case.