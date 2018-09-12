PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people have been convicted in the death of a young father who was shot and killed in Portland more than 17 years ago, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Ramon Gonzalez, 38, and Luis Gonzalez, 44, pleaded and were convicted Wednesday of killing Pedro Valenzuela on July 28, 2001, according to the attorney’s office.
Valenzuela, 19, was a new father, and family members said he had left gang life behind. Pedro’s brother, Luis Valenzuela, who was 17 at the time, was also shot but survived his injuries.
The night of July 28, Pedro and Luis were riding in a white minivan with friends.
The minivan was involved in a chase with another vehicle. A man in a Jeep opened fire on the minivan at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard, according to police.
The brothers were taken to Providence Medical Center, but Pedro did not survive.
On July 31, 2018, Ramon Gonzalez pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree and one count of assault in the first degree. Gonzalez Wednesday received a 17-year prison sentence.
Luis Gonzalez Wednesday pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughters in the first degree and one count of assault in the first degree. Luis, who is not related to Ramon, will be formally sentenced on Sept. 19, the attorney’s office says.
In court Wednesday, Ramon address the court and Valenzuela’s family, describing himself as a “troubled” young man who was involved in gang activity, the attorney’s office says.
Ramon apologized to Valenzuela’s family.
“There’s nothing that I could say that could make this any better,” Ramon said. “It was never my intention to hurt anyone … I want to apologize again for the hurt that I’ve caused your family.”
Luis also addressed the court and Valenzuela’s family and admitted he was the driver of the other vehicle involved in the shooting, the attorney’s office says.
“I want to ask for forgiveness,” Luis said. “I’m here as a new person and I hope this can bring you some justice and comfort.”
Ramon and Luis were arrested in connection to the shooting in May, 2015.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
