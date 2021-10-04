TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Two people died after a 42-foot sailboat capsized north of Rockaway near Nedonna Beach early Sunday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the sailboat with two people aboard left at about 4 a.m. and was traveling to California. Later that evening, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses reported a vessel being tossed around in the surf south of the Nehalem Jetty.

Firefighters found the body of a woman near the dingy. The USCG continued searching the area for other survivors on lifeboats. The capsized sailboat was registered out of Astoria had become beached. They found a man dead underneath the sailboat.

Authorities have yet to release the victims' names but said they were married and were believed to be the only ones on board the boat.

Rockaway Fire-Rescue, Garibaldi Fire-Rescue, Nehalem Bay Fire-Rescue, Tillamook Ambulance and the US Coast Guard also responded.

The investigation is ongoing.