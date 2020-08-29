PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Portland’s St. Johns Neighborhood on Friday night.
Officers responded to the crash North Marine Drive at North Bybee Lakes Road at 11:35 p.m.
When they arrived with medical crews, two people were confirmed dead.
North Marine Drive was closed in both directions between north Portland Road and north Lombard Street while Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team investigated.
