TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Two people are dead following a two-car crash on Highway 6 in Tillamook County on Saturday, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded to a collision near milepost 30 just after 1:00 p.m. A Ford F350 pickup driven by Gary Thornock, 50, of Provo, Utah, was heading eastbound when it crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into a GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jason Pierce, 43, of Fairview.
Pierce and a juvenile passenger died at the scene, according to OSP. Two other passengers, a juvenile and Kathryn Pierce, 34, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
One juvenile passenger in the Ford was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but Thorncock and two juvenile passengers were not.
OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Vehicular Homicide. Poor judgment attempting to pass a vehicle ahead of you can change your life forever. Is a few minutes really worth it?
