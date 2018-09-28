Two people die, another person injured in two-car crash in Harney County

BURNS, OR (KPTV) - Two people died and a third person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Harney County.
Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 395C, about two miles east of Burns, at 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
Investigators said Judy Patterson, 78, of Hines, was driving a 2000 Mercury Sable south on Highway 395C when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 20.
Her car was hit on the driver’s side by a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Suburban.
Patterson and her passenger, 85-year-old Charles Thompson of Hines, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 43-year-old woman driving the Suburban was treated and released at the hospital.
The eastbound lane of Highway 20 was closed for more than two hours.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Harney County Sheriff's Office, Burns Fire Department, Harney District EMS, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
