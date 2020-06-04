SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) - Two people died in a house fire in Sheridan.
Firefighters were called out to the home on Northeast Yamhill Street at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
At the time, crews from the Sheridan Fire Station were already on two other emergency scenes, so initial resources were limited.
Firefighters said a woman was helped out of the home by a passerby and Yamhill County deputies.
The first arriving crew and two volunteer firefighters attempted to rescue two other people from the home. However, firefighters said they were unsuccessful due to heavy fire and damage to the structure.
Firefighters said Randy and Adam Hoff were pronounced dead. Neighbors said the men were father and son.
Investigators said the fire is not considered suspicious, instead it is believed to be accidental in nature. No other details were immediately released.
The house is considered a total loss.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.