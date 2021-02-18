TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 in Tillamook County.
Emergency crews responded to the scene east of Hebo at 10:55 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators said Jonathan Moreland, 28, of Tillamook, was driving a Ford Ranger east when he crossed into the westbound lane and collided with an oncoming Dodge Ram 3500 that was towing a trailer.
Moreland and a passenger in his pickup, 46-year-old Jimmie Toll of Bay City, died in the crash, according to Oregon State Police.
Two other passengers in the Ford Ranger were taken to the hospital with injuries. Condition updates were not provided on those passengers.
The 25-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured, according to police.
Highway 22 was closed for four hours following the crash.
No further details were released about the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.