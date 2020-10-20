SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire that displaced two people in Scappoose on Monday.
At 10:45 p.m., Scappoose Fire District responded to a fire in the 3000 block of James Street.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 45 minutes and out by 12:45 a.m.
The occupants who lived in the home were able to escape the home safely, authorities said. The American Red Cross is assisting with housing and other needs.
No other structures were affected.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Columbia River Fire and Rescue, CRPUD, and Scappoose Police assited Scappoose Fire District at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
