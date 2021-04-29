Two people facing charges after numerous guns found in southwest Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say two people are facing charges after officers located numerous firearms in their possession.
On Wednesday at about 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a welfare check on someone who may have been assaulted in the area of Southwest 2nd Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street. When officers arrived they found a woman with cuts and bruises to her face, along with a man.
As officers investigated whether an assault had occurred, they learned the female, identified as 33-year-old Monica A. Friedrich, had a warrant out for her arrest. Police say as officers tried to take her into custody, the man, identified as 27-year-old Christian A. Valdez, tried to physically interfere and officers had to physically hold him back.
Valdez left the scene, but was later located nearby. Police say he ran away from officers and when he was caught, assaulted an officer as they tried to arrest him. The officer was treated on scene for non-life threatening wounds.
After searching a bag that both Friedrich and Valdez possessed officers found four loaded handguns including one with a restricted foregrip.
Officers were not able to establish probable cause that Friedrich was assaulted. That part of the investigation is ongoing.
Friedrich was issued a criminal citation for unlawful possession of a firearm, and a city code violation of possession of a loaded firearm in a public place. She was also cited for her warrant.
Valdez was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assaulting a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.
