SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a Salem home following a fire Friday morning.
Just before 8 a.m., the Salem Fire Department was called out to a fire in the 1100 block of 8th Street Northwest. Witnesses reported smoke coming from a single-story home.
Crews arrived on scene and a small fire was found inside the home. It was quickly contained and extinguished.
Salem police said two people were found dead inside the home during the fire investigation. Three dogs were also found, one inside and two outside the home. The dog found inside died, and the other two are being cared for by neighbors.
The cause of the fire has not been released. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is being released at this time.