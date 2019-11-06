AUMSVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested for arson Tuesday night following a house fire in Aumsville, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Prior to 5 p.m., deputies were called out to a disturbance at a home in the 11000 block of Causey Lane Southeast.
When deputies arrived on the scene, the sheriff's office said they found the front of the home, a carport, and multiple vehicle engulfed in flames.
While firefighters were en route, deputies learned that two people, along with several dogs, were unable to get out of the home.
Deputies were able to assist a woman and a disabled man out of the home, as well as four dogs. The sheriff's office said one person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening burn injuries.
Justin Jameson was arrested in connection with the incident, according to the sheriff's office.
Jameson was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of two counts of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson and first-degree assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon.
The investigation into what led up to the fire is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
And well done MCSO for rescuing the occupants of the residence!
I used to be a volunteer firefighter at Aumsville many years ago and still miss it. I share a great dislike for arson fires and am glad this guy was caught. I'm wondering if this was a mutual response with Sublimity and/or Stayton.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.