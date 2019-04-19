BROOKINGS, OR (KPTV) - Two people from California died in a plane crash on the southern Oregon coast.
Callers reported seeing a plane go down north of the Brookings Airport near Henderson Road at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Emergency crews responded to the general area and two helicopters assisted with the search.
By 4:45 p.m., the plane was located by search crews.
Deputies said there were two people on the plane and they were both killed in the crash. Their names have not been released, but investigators said they are from Del Norte County, California.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were called out to complete the investigation.
