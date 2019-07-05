PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A home in northeast Portland caught fire early Friday morning, and three people were reported as victims by Portland Fire & Rescue, two of whom were hospitalized.
Just after 3:30 a.m., crews were on the scene of the fire located in the 3900 block of Northeast Garfield Avenue.
The fire at the 3-story fourplex was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
At 4:14 a.m., PF&R said that the fire had been upgraded to three alarms and the building had partially collapsed.
Firefighters reported there were ten occupants inside the fourplex when the fire ignited. PF&R said there were three fire victims, two of whom jumped out of second-story windows. The victims who jumped were transported to a hospital.
One of the patients who was hospitalized was initially described as being in critical condition, but was reported as stable just before 6 a.m.
The other victim was evaluated at the scene, according to PF&R.
The fire was extinguished just about half an hour after it was upgraded to three alarms.
The cause of the fire is not currently known, but PF&R is looking into if it was suspicious in nature.
.@PDXFire is calling this fire suspicious after witnesses say they heard screaming and breaking glass before seeing flames. The flames are now out, but the apartment complex on NE Garfield was completely gutted @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/kZ670vonhv— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) July 5, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.