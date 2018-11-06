COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR. (KPTV) - Two people were hurt Tuesday night after a wreck on Highway 30 in Columbia County, according to firefighters.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue says one of the patients suffered life-threatening injuries. The status of the second patient was not immediately clear.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 30 near the St. Helens auto center.
The road in the area was temporarily closed in both directions. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
