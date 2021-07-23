VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Clark County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday night.
Authorities have not released many details as of Saturday morning, but they did say two persons of interest are in custody and a third is still wanted.
It happened near The Pointe Apartments off of I-205, northeast of 109th Street in East Vancouver.
Police were looking for two Hispanic men and a Hispanic woman Friday night in connection with the shooting death. Residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes while the manhunt continued.
The officer who was killed has not been identified.
There was a massive police presence at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, followed by a procession of law enforcement vehicles leaving the hospital.
"This is a difficult time for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies in Clark County and the surrounding Clark County, Portland metro area," the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement. "Clark County law enforcement appreciates the support and understanding of the community in these tough times."
A resident of The Pointe Apartments called the tragedy "disconcerting."
"I've lived here for four years, and this has always been one of the best apartments in town. And this is a couple times in a week we've had gunshots here. So it makes me wonder whether the whole town is growing more unsafe, whether it's an isolated incident, or it's just these apartments."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.
(2) comments
Guess some of Ted Wheeler's buddies decided to go across the river for a frolic tonight. They should keep going until they hit Seattle.
Inslee’s honored guests.
