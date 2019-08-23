PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An officer and a driver of another vehicle were taken to the hospital Thursday night following a crash in southeast Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau said the crash occurred just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.
One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the officer is being treated for minor injuries.
Southeast 122nd Avenue will be closed in both directions between Southeast Morrison Street and Southeast Stark Street during the crash investigation.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
