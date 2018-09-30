ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Two people were injured Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a home in Aloha.
The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. near Southwest 170th Avenue and Blanton Street, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Witnesses told FOX 12 a crash between two vehicles had pushed one of the cars into the home.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two people trapped in the vehicle and a house that was heavily damaged.
It took firefighters about 20 minutes to free the people who were trapped. One person was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries.
Firefighters had to cut the top off the van to get to the passengers inside. Looked like the van crashed into the living room area. So scary! pic.twitter.com/TZ8BhFARA6— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 30, 2018
Firefighters said no one inside the house was injured.
