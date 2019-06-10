RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a fiery crash that occurred in Ridgefield Monday morning.
Ridgefield Police Department told FOX 12 that the crash happened in the 3600 block of Pioneer Street at around 3:30 a.m.
Emergency crews responded and found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was fully-involved and firefighters were able to get the fire out quickly.
Two people were inside the vehicle. One person was taken to an area hospital by ground ambulance, while the other person was taken by Life Flight.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Police said it's unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
