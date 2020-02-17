CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were rushed to area hospitals Monday morning following a crash on Highway 211 near Colton.
At around 5:15 a.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the highway between South Lynn Marie Lane and South Oswalt Road.
Colton Fire said one person was taken to an area hospital via Life Flight. Another person was transported by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
All lanes of Highway 211 were closed for several hours after the crash.
The crash investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
