UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A potato chip processing plant in eastern Oregon reported a boiler explosion Tuesday that sent two workers to the hospital, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Medical, fire and law enforcement were dispatched to Shearer’s Foods Tuesday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., fire departments were still attempting to put out the fire.
The sheriff's office said there are reports of two people injured. They were both taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown.
Nearby residences south of the incident have been placed on standby for possible evacuation due to air quality from the smoke plume.
Highway 207 is closed at I-84 and Feedville Road. Area railroads have been closed as well.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.