PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were injured in multiple shooting incidents across Portland Saturday night, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan just after 8:30 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting. A 15-year-old girl walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound a short time later, which was considered non-life-threatening, according to PPB.
At around 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 9200 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found multiple casings, a vehicle struck by gunfire and significant amounts of blood but no victim, PPB said.
During the investigation, a man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound, which was considered serious but non-life-threatening.
The third shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 6600 block of Southeast 72nd Avenue. PPB said the responding officers found at least nine shots fired into a home and multiple casings. The bullets had gone through the living room and bedrooms of the house. Police said the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.
A short while later, officers responded to a convenience store shooting in the 6000 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard. According to PPB, the employee appeared to have been target after a confrontation with three teens after they were seen stealing items. One of the teens spat on the employee before leaving the store. Moments later, shots were fired into the store.
PPB is investigating all four incidents, and ask anyone with information about these incidents is asked to please call Portland Police at 503-823-3333.
