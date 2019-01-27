CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Clark County early Sunday.
At about 1:45 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Northeast 212th Avenue just north of Northeast 139th Street in Hockinson.
A man had minor injuries and was treated by paramedics, while a woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital to be treated.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to investigate.
It appears alcohol was a contributing factor to the cause of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
No names were released.
