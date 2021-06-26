VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Two people were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 205 in Vancouver Friday evening, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a report of a rollover crash located south of the Padden Parkway just before 10:00 p.m.Two vehicles had left the roadway and came to rest on the east side of I-205.
VFD said one of the vehicles was found approximately 50 feet off of the roadway on its side, VFD said. The driver, a woman, was able to get out of the car and was helped by another vehicle that had stopped to help. She was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The second driver had rolled, struck a tree that caved down the SUV roof, and then came to a stop on its tires. The trunk of the tree broke and landed on the top of the vehicle trapping the driver. The driver was conscious.
When crews arrived, they went to work in removing the tree and rescuing the driver. The driver was extricated and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
