Two people injured in two-alarm apartment fire in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-alarm fire damaged an apartment building in Gresham Monday morning.
Crews were called out to a fire in the 2700 block of West Powell Boulevard at about 11:12 a.m. Gresham Fire told FOX 12 that one person was injured after jumping from a second story balcony and another person was injured when trying to catch them. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
2-alarm fire in Gresham sends 2 to hospital. Injuries not believed to be life threatening. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/lgAfIQFNfO— Simon Gutierrez (@sggutierrez) August 30, 2021
Several apartment units were badly damaged by the fire. Gresham Fire said the cause remains under investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.
